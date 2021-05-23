Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 9,166 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,166 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

ZION traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,952. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $60.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

In other news, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $468,063.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,303.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $114,152.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,366.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,746 shares of company stock worth $2,647,218 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

