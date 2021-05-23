Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75,554 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in KBR were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KBR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth about $86,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 208.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth about $206,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.96. 1,394,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.85 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average is $32.64. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.92.

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,897 shares of company stock valued at $380,388 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

