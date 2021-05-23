ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECNCF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ECN Capital from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on ECN Capital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Shares of ECN Capital stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,312. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $7.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.