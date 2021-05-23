Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,166,751 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,790,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $77.06 and a 1-year high of $149.38. The company has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.10 and a 200-day moving average of $128.62.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

