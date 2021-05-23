East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,655 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of East West Bancorp worth $16,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 75.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 343.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,013 shares of company stock valued at $311,959. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.