Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $156.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EXP. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.00.

EXP traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.42. The stock had a trading volume of 657,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,668. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.25. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $63.40 and a 1-year high of $153.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

In other news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $388,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,060. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

