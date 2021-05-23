DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DZSI shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DZS in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DZS in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Get DZS alerts:

Shares of DZSI stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.95. 82,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,142. DZS has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.37 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.51.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.32. DZS had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that DZS will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DZSI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 177.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DZS during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of DZS during the fourth quarter worth $418,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 819,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 85,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

DZS Company Profile

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.