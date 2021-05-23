Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Given New C$59.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$47.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$63.00 target price on Dye & Durham and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.50.

Shares of TSE:DND opened at C$42.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.01. Dye & Durham has a 1 year low of C$11.25 and a 1 year high of C$53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.32, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

