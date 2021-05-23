DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 65,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 29,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of DuPont de Nemours to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $84.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,536,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,165. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The stock has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.54.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

