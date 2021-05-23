DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 74,624 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 14.8% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 23,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 4,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DD stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,536,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,165. The stock has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.69. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DD shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

