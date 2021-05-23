DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Receives $81.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.57.

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DD. Norges Bank bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $624,333,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $215,748,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $206,724,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 918.8% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,849,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,045 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $108,190,000.

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,536,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,165. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.69. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $47.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.54.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

