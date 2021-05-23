Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Given New GBX 1,775 Price Target at Barclays

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DNLM has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,509 ($19.72).

LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,499 ($19.58) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 27.86. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 938.50 ($12.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,428.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,295.77.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,286 ($16.80), for a total value of £137,602 ($179,777.89).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

