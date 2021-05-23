Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Director Sells $362,277.13 in Stock

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DUK stock opened at $102.86 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

