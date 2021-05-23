DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $567,891.00

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 24.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for about $15.32 or 0.00044324 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 42.6% lower against the US dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $15.89 million and approximately $567,891.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.68 or 0.00406960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00052655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00187891 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003409 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.68 or 0.00756970 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,484,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,794 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

