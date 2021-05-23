DubaiCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $372,226.60 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $372,226.60 and $1,904.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded down 37.1% against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0873 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00040950 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00021912 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008574 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

