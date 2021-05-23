DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

DKNG stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.63. The company had a trading volume of 15,175,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,838,396. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.18. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised DraftKings from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DraftKings from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.12.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

