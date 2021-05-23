Dowling & Yahnke LLC Acquires 1,465 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,898 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.5% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $36,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,656,091,000 after buying an additional 595,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,553,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.93.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $245.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.26. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $176.60 and a twelve month high of $263.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

