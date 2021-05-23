Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $485.00 at Robert W. Baird

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $455.00 to $485.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $430.93.

Shares of DPZ stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $427.65. 870,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,047. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $406.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,539,030.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,420,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,568 shares of company stock worth $7,235,697. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

