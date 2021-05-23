Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Lifted by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,951,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.23. 5,472,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,745. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average of $75.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.50, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

