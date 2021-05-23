Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Gap Down to $33.11

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.11, but opened at $31.90. Discovery shares last traded at $32.30, with a volume of 97,551 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DISCA. Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

Get Discovery alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $95,103.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,673.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344 in the last 90 days. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 81.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Discovery by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 42.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.