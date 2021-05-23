Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Direct Line Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:DIISY opened at $16.56 on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $18.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

