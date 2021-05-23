Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,707,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,822 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $78,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,657,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,134,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,653,000 after buying an additional 864,861 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 400,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after buying an additional 227,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 2,870,142.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 200,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 200,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1,003.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 179,924 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 10,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $309,424.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 317,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,538,741.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $1,174,198.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 529,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,024.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,868 shares of company stock worth $3,396,805. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average is $29.37.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 23.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

