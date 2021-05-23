Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.13

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.13 and last traded at $35.13, with a volume of 202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.54.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DCOM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.07.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

