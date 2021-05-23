Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $11,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 26.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 101,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 28,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total transaction of $1,455,420.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,574 shares of company stock valued at $39,164,768. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.90. The stock had a trading volume of 644,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,256. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.82 and its 200-day moving average is $140.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.