Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,354 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after buying an additional 583,073 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24,258.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 484,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after purchasing an additional 482,013 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,909,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,274,000 after purchasing an additional 350,151 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $88,415,000 after purchasing an additional 343,400 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $76.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.82. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 2.76.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FANG. Evercore ISI started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.79.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

