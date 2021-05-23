DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DexCom were worth $9,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in DexCom by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,016,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,388 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 389.7% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,722 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,564,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $578,285,000 after purchasing an additional 79,666 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $560,668,000 after purchasing an additional 406,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,081,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $399,960,000 after purchasing an additional 35,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total transaction of $54,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.98, for a total transaction of $439,131.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,759,837.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,852 shares of company stock worth $14,011,865. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM traded down $2.21 on Friday, hitting $342.09. 630,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,840. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $375.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.08 and a beta of 0.75.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.94.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

