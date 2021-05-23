Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.64.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,636,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,971,590. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 3.35. Devon Energy has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $27.43.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 42.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. 46.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

