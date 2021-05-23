Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Trading Up 0.9%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY)’s share price was up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.06 and last traded at $28.06. Approximately 4,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 27,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DTCWY shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale raised Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. HSBC raised Deutsche Wohnen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.33.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

