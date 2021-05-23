Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of Despegar.com stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 373,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,934. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $919.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Despegar.com has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $17.66.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts expect that Despegar.com will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Prince Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC now owns 388,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,287,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 1,472.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 382,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

