DEJAVE Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded down 23.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One DEJAVE coin can currently be purchased for $583.97 or 0.01806363 BTC on exchanges. DEJAVE has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $129.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEJAVE has traded down 53.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEJAVE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.06 or 0.00405398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00047291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00183393 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.65 or 0.00679423 BTC.

DEJAVE Coin Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io . DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE

Buying and Selling DEJAVE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEJAVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEJAVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEJAVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEJAVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.