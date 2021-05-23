Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.17.

DE stock traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $359.75. 3,614,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,167. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $377.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.69. The stock has a market cap of $112.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

