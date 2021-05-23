DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Receives $21.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of DCP Midstream in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 12,872.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,204,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133,888 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,516,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,109 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $53,769,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $31,780,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $14,280,000. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCP stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.63. 449,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,057. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average is $20.98. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 105.41%.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

