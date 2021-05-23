Davidson Trust Co. Takes $262,000 Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Davidson Trust Co. bought a new stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,638 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in IDACORP by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in IDACORP by 11.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in IDACORP by 21.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 54,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP during the first quarter worth about $929,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in IDACORP during the first quarter worth about $1,789,000. 71.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDA. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

IDACORP stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.80. The company had a trading volume of 179,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,870. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.31.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

