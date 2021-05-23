Davidson Trust Co. Sells 376 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Davidson Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

IWO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.23. The stock had a trading volume of 565,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,808. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $190.33 and a 1 year high of $339.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $300.47 and a 200 day moving average of $295.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

