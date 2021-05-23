Davidson Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Davidson Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,517 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.1% of Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.08. The stock had a trading volume of 17,723,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,403,238. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.14. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $226.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

