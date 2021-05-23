Davidson Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Davidson Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 47,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 8.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $88.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,890. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $201.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.01. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVS. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

