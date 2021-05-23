Datum (DAT) Hits One Day Volume of $72,244.00

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Datum has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $72,244.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded 49.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00051962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00015834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $243.09 or 0.00740993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00074320 BTC.

Datum Coin Profile

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

