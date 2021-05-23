Datarius Credit (DTRC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $32.00

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Datarius Credit has a market cap of $66,796.27 and approximately $32.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded down 39.2% against the US dollar. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00062525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00018185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.51 or 0.00901670 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00088266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Datarius Credit Profile

Datarius Credit (CRYPTO:DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datarius Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

