Datamine (DAM) Trading 48.7% Lower This Week

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Datamine has traded down 48.7% against the U.S. dollar. Datamine has a market cap of $578,309.02 and approximately $157,107.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00093408 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001692 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000067 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.48 or 0.00620333 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,320,469 coins. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.