Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.79% from the stock’s previous close.

DDOG has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $88.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Datadog has a 1-year low of $62.50 and a 1-year high of $119.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -635.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $627,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,455,790.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $293,905.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,452.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,267,265 shares of company stock worth $107,316,151. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Datadog by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,472,000 after acquiring an additional 561,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Datadog by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,019 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,090,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,950,000 after acquiring an additional 541,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Datadog by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,449,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,542,000 after acquiring an additional 328,092 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

