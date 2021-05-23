Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Trading Up 5.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) shares were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $69.98 and last traded at $68.98. Approximately 28,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,521,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.66.

Specifically, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

