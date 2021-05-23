Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DAR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.18.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

DAR stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,780,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.06. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $79.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.06.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 58,467 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,076,000 after acquiring an additional 703,064 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 362,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,646,000 after acquiring an additional 150,880 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.