Dana (NYSE:DAN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.16

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.16 and traded as high as $26.93. Dana shares last traded at $26.72, with a volume of 964,021 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DAN shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dana in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Dana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Get Dana alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -190.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $689,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dana by 916.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,399,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,378,000 after purchasing an additional 77,087 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dana by 16.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after buying an additional 78,554 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 23.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.