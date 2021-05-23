Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Get Daimler alerts:

DDAIF stock opened at $92.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Daimler has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $93.42. The company has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average of $77.54.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16. Daimler had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.