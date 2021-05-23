Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.
DDAIF stock opened at $92.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Daimler has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $93.42. The company has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average of $77.54.
About Daimler
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.
Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.