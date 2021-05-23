Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €85.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €85.00 ($100.00) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €84.81 ($99.78).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €75.53 ($88.86) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €74.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is €64.52. Daimler has a one year low of €28.61 ($33.66) and a one year high of €77.99 ($91.75). The stock has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion and a PE ratio of 10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

