D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 667 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $29,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Capital Trust Co raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $327.01. The company had a trading volume of 50,330,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,901,112. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $223.94 and a 12-month high of $342.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

