D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,277 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,614 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,629,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,042. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $48,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,367,790.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,797 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.