D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 308,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,473 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $92,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,410,000 after buying an additional 72,728 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,121,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,204,000 after acquiring an additional 61,244 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $172,020,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,234,000 after acquiring an additional 43,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $138,031,000.

Shares of IWO stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.23. The stock had a trading volume of 565,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,808. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $190.33 and a one year high of $339.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

