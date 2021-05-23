Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Takes Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 72,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. United States Steel accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of X. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 287.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.95. 20,115,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,060,004. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average is $19.20. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

