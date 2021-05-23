Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Sells 547 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY reduced its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Lakeland Financial accounts for about 1.6% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Hiatt sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $251,952.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,582.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $215,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LKFN traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.50. 79,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,778. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.86. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $38.71 and a 1 year high of $77.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

